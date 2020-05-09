You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois reports 2,325 new cases of COVID-19; more than 416,000 total tests performed
0 comments
alert top story

Illinois reports 2,325 new cases of COVID-19; more than 416,000 total tests performed

Coronavirus testing

Simple Laboratories phlebotomists draw blood for coronavirus antibody testing and collect nasopharyngeal swab samples in Harwood Heights on May 1. 

 ASHLEE REZIN GARCIA, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 2,325 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 76,085. 

The agency also announced 111 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,349. 

There have been 16,617 tests processed in the previous day, bringing the total to 416,331.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years, and they are being reported in 98 of the state's 102 counties.

Saturday was the first day in months that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials did not hold a daily press conference to discuss the data and other aspects of the coronavirus pandemic. He is set to resume the news conferences on Monday and hold them on weekdays going forward. 

The additional reported deaths were in the following counties:

  • Clinton County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Cook County: 1 male 20s, 4 females 50s, 7 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 9 males 60s,
  • 7 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 2 females 100s
  • DeKalb: 1 male 60s
  • DuPage: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 7 females 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Iroquois: 1 female 90s
  • Kane: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Kendall: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
  • Lake: 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s
  • LaSalle: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
  • Madison: 1 female 80s
  • McHenry: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
  • Rock Island: 1 male 80s
  • St. Clair: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Will: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
  • Winnebago: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Out of State: 1 female 90s

PHOTOS: Central Illinois face mask selfies

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News