Illinois reports 2,325 new cases of COVID-19; more than 416,000 total tests performed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 2,325 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 76,085.

The agency also announced 111 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,349.

There have been 16,617 tests processed in the previous day, bringing the total to 416,331.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years, and they are being reported in 98 of the state's 102 counties.

Saturday was the first day in months that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials did not hold a daily press conference to discuss the data and other aspects of the coronavirus pandemic. He is set to resume the news conferences on Monday and hold them on weekdays going forward.

The additional reported deaths were in the following counties: