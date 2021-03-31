Illinois Republicans again pitch redistricting plan, public hearings ongoing

"We have a wonderful opportunity in front of us to reimagine how we draw maps in Illinois. For far too long, both parties have not been able to draw maps the way people have wanted," said state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield.

In 2016, Illinois voters used petitions to get a constitutional amendment for independent redistricting on the ballot. The state Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional.

Republicans believe they have the support of Democrats, including Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who have both voiced their support for a independent or fair maps.

"We should amend the constitution to create an independent commission to draw legislative maps, and I have supported this effort for years. In the meantime, I would urge Democrats and Republicans to agree to an independent commission to handle creating a new legislative map," Pritzker said in a 2018 questionnaire for the Northwest Herald.

"The Governor has been clear he will veto a partisan map. His view is that legislative maps should reflect Illinois' gender, racial, and geographic diversity, along with preserving the Voting Rights Act decisions that help ensure racial and language minorities are fully represented in the electoral process," the governor's office said in a statement.