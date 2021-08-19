Illinois Republicans at state fair take optimistic route heading into next year’s ‘do-or-die election’

Despite holding no statewide offices and a distinct legislative minority in a state trending ever more deeply Democratic, speakers at the Illinois State Fair’s Republican Day Thursday expressed optimism over the opportunities presented by next year’s elections.

They criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration, law enforcement and economic policies while also expressing weariness with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s use of executive authority to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don Tracy of Springfield, who was elected state GOP chairman in February, acknowledged the party’s base has shifted to less populous rural Downstate areas while the once bedrock Republican collar counties become increasingly Democratic.

“On a clear day, 70% of the Illinois population can see the Willis Tower. That should tell you something about where most of the votes are in Illinois, and lately we’ve been losing the suburbs,” Tracy said. He said the emphasis in the coming election year will be rebuilding Republican strength in the suburbs as well as putting a focus on the integrity of mail-in ballots.

“This is a do-or-die election,” GOP Co-chair Mark Shaw of Lake County said of the 2022 races. “You can’t beat somebody with nobody on the ballot. We have to have candidates everywhere up and down the ballot for everything from governor to dogcatcher.”

While seeking to recapture areas where it once dominated, the state GOP is burdened by candidates who take hard-right stands on issues that have divided the state and nation. Republican candidates for governor include hopefuls who won’t say if they think Biden legally defeated President Donald Trump, won’t reveal their COVID-19 vaccination status and won’t back down from repeating misinformation that the vaccine has caused deaths.

The misinformation on COVID-19 carried over to Illinois history on Thursday. Shaw touted Republican events at the upcoming DuQuoin State Fair and referred to the Southern Illinois town as “a former state capitol of Illinois.” Kaskaskia, Vandalia and Springfield, but not DuQuoin, have served as Illinois’ seat of government.

Looking for weaknesses in the opposition party, Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said he believed the governor and other Democrats on the 2022 ticket could be in trouble because of the resounding defeat in November of the governor’s signature agenda item, replacing the state’s flat-rate income tax with a graduated-rate system based on wealth.

“The defeat of the ‘Fair Tax’ is a foundation for the next election cycle,” Durkin said.

He also raised the specter of embattled former veteran House Speaker and former state Democratic chairman Michael Madigan, long a target of GOP attacks. Durkin contended “while he’s gone, he’s not quite gone” and that Madigan is “still involved in campaigns.”

Traditionally, Republican and Democrat days at the state fair mark the kickoff of election season in odd-numbered years. But due to pandemic delays affecting the census and the drawing of new congressional boundaries, the usual March primary has been pushed back to June 28. Because of that the slate of GOP primary candidates for several offices, including governor, has yet to solidify.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So far, there are three announced Republicans seeking to challenge Pritzker: Bull Valley businessman Gary Rabine, state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville, who has been in Congress since 2013, is weighing a possible run for governor, a decision likely to depend on whether Democrats put him into an unfavorable new district as they draw new congressional maps.

Republicans have filed a federal lawsuit over the maps Democrats drew for the state legislative boundaries, which were based on population estimates. Congressional maps, also in Democratic hands, are being drawn up in the coming weeks following the release of census data earlier this month.

“There are a lot of folks here that want to brush off the fact that the Democrats here in Illinois, in Springfield, because of (legislative) supermajorities and because of Gov. Pritzker, they control the destiny of Republicans who are running for office statewide because they’re drawing the maps,” Davis said. “We have got to stop brushing aside what Democratic control has meant to fairness and has meant to fair districts here in Illinois over the last few decades.”

Among the already announced candidates for governor, Rabine and Bailey doubled down on previous statements falsely calling into question the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Rabine said he continues to believe that “thousands of people have died” from COVID-19 vaccines, though only three deaths have been attributed to the vaccine — from rare blood clots caused by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which doctors have now learned to treat.

“I read all different things,” said Rabine, who said he has not taken the vaccine because he already has had COVID-19, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the vaccination even for those who previously had the virus. “I look at all different data. I am not the experts and never will be … What I’m reading are stories of people dying from the vaccine.”

Rabine wouldn’t say where specifically he was reading such stories.

Bailey, a staunch Trump supporter, refused to say whether he believed Biden won the 2020 election. Bailey repeatedly answered questions from reporters on that issue with “Joe Biden is our president.” He replied “I don’t know” when asked if Biden had stolen the election as Trump has falsely contended.

Rabine, also a staunch Trump backer, has in the past repeatedly said he did not know if the election was stolen because he was not an “expert.”

Schimpf, a former state senator and onetime GOP candidate for attorney general, worried that focusing on misinformation and divisive issues could cost the party votes among the moderate and independent voters who are key to a Republican victory for statewide office.

“You win crossover votes by talking about the issues that unite us, not the issues that divide us,” said Schimpf, the only one of the three candidates who says he is vaccinated against the coronavirus and has encouraged vaccinations.

Voters across the spectrum are tired of negativity, Schimpf said.

“I’ve been very critical of Gov. Pritzker,” he said. “I think he’s been a catastrophic failure as governor, but I never make it personal. … He’s trying to do what he thinks is best for the state. I disagree with him vehemently about that, but you’re never going to see me attack him personally and call him names.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0