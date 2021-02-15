Illinois Republicans call for balanced budget ahead of governor’s address

He also said that for the second straight year, he will not propose a general increase in K-12 education funding, which makes up the largest share of general state spending, although he does expect a large increase in federal aid for public schools. State law calls for adding $350 million to the K-12 funding formula each year.

But that still leaves a deficit of roughly $3 billion for the upcoming fiscal year and the governor’s office has not said how Pritzker plans to fill that gap.

Deputy Minority Leader Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, noted during the news conference that due to the pandemic, the budget lawmakers passed in May gave the governor unprecedented authority to shift money between agencies and line items and to direct the spending of billions of dollars in federal disaster relief aid, and he said he believes this year lawmakers should reassert their own authority.

“Last year, the state was on the receiving end of billions of dollars from the federal government and again, it was it was programs that were overseen by the administration through emergency rules and through an unprecedented level of appropriation authority that was unchecked and unreviewed by the General Assembly,” Demmer said. “We must reengage our role as a coequal branch of government to provide the kinds of checks and balances that the people of Illinois expect.”