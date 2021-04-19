Illinois Republicans frustrated with legislature's progress on ethics, financial reforms

Republican frustration boiled over onto the House floor last week. After Democrats ended debate on a Republican bill that had bipartisan support, state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, took the moment to ask Democrats about their priorities and if Republicans have missed being included in meetings on the House rules.

House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, responded Democrats are focusing on their own party's priorities, but have not had any meetings about the House rules. Harris had pledged to continue a working group in February to evaluate ways to change the House rules as Republicans argued for a legislative process that would give them a chance to have more debate on their ideas.

Republicans say the problem isn't that their ideas aren't getting passed. It's that they aren't having a chance to present their bills in committee. They say Democrats are ignoring substantive bills that should be able to get bipartisan support.

"Good policy is good politics," said state Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, adding ethics, property tax, and budget reforms are popular with voters and would be helpful for Democrats to tackle.

Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch has a different view.