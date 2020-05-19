Illinois Republicans hope to block rules making some business openings a crime

“I believe that the governor’s action to criminalize folks who are trying to protect their livelihoods and support their families by threatening them with a class A misdemeanor charge is a vast government overreach at a time when small business owners are doing everything they can to just to stay afloat,” Wheeler said.

As of Tuesday, more than 98,000 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Illinois and more than 4,379 people had died. IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Tuesday that that without the stay-at-home order, the death toll could have been 10 times that many.

Under state law, agencies are allowed to adopt emergency rules without going through the regular review process when they determine a "threat to the public interest, safety or welfare" requires them to be adopted in less time than it would normally take to go through the normal rulemaking process.

Emergency rules are allowed to remain in effect for up to only 150 days. If the agency wants them to continue beyond that time, it must submit those rules through the regular process.