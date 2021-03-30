Illinois Republicans propose independent redistricting commission

The Census Bureau has said that the data needed for congressional redistricting will be available by April 30. But the more detailed, block-level data that most states need for legislative redistricting won’t be available until the end of September.

But the Census Bureau has also said it will have the more detailed data available in another, less user-friendly format – what’s known as the Legacy Format Summary Redistricting File – by mid- to late-August.

Democrats, who control both chambers of the General Assembly, have suggested they can meet the constitutional deadlines by using population estimates from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. But Republicans are objecting to that idea, saying that data is flawed because it is based on only a sample of all households.

“So that's what it comes down to,” said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs. “Do we want to rely upon an unproven piece of research, or are we going to do what we've done traditionally in the past? And we can pivot, we can make adjustments. We do that often with deadlines.”

