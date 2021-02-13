Illinois Republicans push Pritzker to unfreeze business tax breaks to create jobs

Wheeler pointed out the Blue Collar Jobs Act is not a corporate tax loophole because it doesn't release the tax credits to the company until the construction project is finished, limiting the risk to the state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, said Pritzker knows the benefits of the act because he is making a pitch to the New York Stock Exchange to bring their primary data center to the western suburbs with tax incentives for building data centers. On Wednesday, Crain's Chicago Business reported the governor's administration also wanted to make a pitch to the NYSE to move their headquarters to Illinois.

"We want to work with the governor to put job creation first," Murphy said.

Keicher pointed to last year's announcement by Facebook to build an $800 million data center in DeKalb as evidence companies want to move to Illinois and take advantage of the Blue Collar Jobs Act and Pritzker's commitment to bring jobs to the state to boost the economy.

"Those reforms are showing significant benefits and they should be maximized to bring more good paying jobs to Illinois," Keicher said.

He added the jobs brought to Illinois by economic growth initiatives like the Blue Collar Jobs Act can help Pritzker deal with budget problems.