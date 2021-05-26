Illinois Republicans tie Democratic mapmaking effort to latest indictment

If Democrats cannot come to an agreement on maps by June 30, an eight-person bipartisan commission would take over the process. And if that commission fails to produce maps by Aug. 10, the name of a ninth member from one of the two parties would be drawn at random by the secretary of state and added to the group, and the deadline is extended to Oct. 5.

In separate witness testimony, retired social worker C. W. Chan and Darek Lau of the Coalition for A Better Chinese Community testified that using the proposed maps would harm the representation of Chinese Americans in state government.

Aviva Miriam Patt told the committee that the map destroyed the voting power of the Orthodox Jewish community in the West Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago by dividing them into three different districts where their influence as a voting bloc would be negligible.

“I’ve worked on redistricting for 40 years ... and I know that the compromises need to be made, and not every community’s wish list can be granted, but looking at your map I can’t see what the compromising interest that was met by dividing our community, precluding the creation of being just one Jewish influenced district in Illinois,” Patt said. “Don’t divide us, don’t disappear us, and don’t disempower us.”