Illinois requires schools to be full-time in person this fall, despite pleas to exempt non-vaccinated students

The Illinois State Board of Education has adopted a resolution requiring daily in-person learning next school year with limited exceptions for remote learning.
Though some Board members expressed reservations about the resolution’s language during an hour-long discussion, they voted unanimously in favor.
The vote came after several parents asked the board to reject the proposal in consideration of children who may still be too young in the fall to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
A draft of the resolution states that “all schools must resume fully in-person learning for all student attendance days, provided that ... remote instruction be made available for students who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and are under a quarantine order by a local public health department or the Illinois Department of Public Health.”
ISBE spokeswoman Jackie Matthews said the resolution was “based on feedback from the field” and supports a declaration by State Superintendent Carmen Ayala which is enforceable. She also pointed to a state law that gives the superintendent the authority to “declare a requirement to use remote learning days or blended remote learning days for a school district, multiple school districts, a region, or the entire State” during a gubernatorial disaster proclamation.
In a message Tuesday, Ayala said the plan “begins to transition us toward a future in which we are no longer under a gubernatorial disaster proclamation and the pandemic-related remote learning statutes no longer apply.”
“With the Board’s support, I anticipate making the declaration at the conclusion of the current academic year,” Ayala wrote. “The change will not take effect until next school year.”
Ayala encouraged school districts to use the resolution to plan for next school year and said she recognized that different school districts have had varied experiences with remote learning.
“Some students have benefited from the flexibility or change in environment. School districts that would like to continue to offer remote learning to students on an individual basis — if that will best meet the student’s learning needs — may do so under other parts of the law,” Ayala wrote, citing parts of the state school code that allow districts to offer remote or blended learning to individual students.
Some students with medical conditions who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or who aren’t under quarantine order may meet criteria for home or hospital instruction.
According to the school code, “a child qualifies for home or hospital instruction if it is anticipated that, due to a medical condition, the child will be unable to attend school, and instead must be instructed at home or in the hospital, for a period of 2 or more consecutive weeks or on an ongoing intermittent basis.”
Though a growing list of higher education institutions have announced COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students or employees, ISBE “is not currently issuing guidance mandating vaccines,” Matthews said.
The state, like many local school systems, has instead focused on vaccine education and access, encouraging school districts to host vaccination events.
During ISBE’s meeting Wednesday, several parents implored the board not to adopt the current language of the resolution but to allow more flexibility for students who were too young to receive vaccines.
Katharine Eastvold, a mother of four from Springfield, said she her family decided to keep the children in remote learning through the remainder of this school year to protect them and others, and that many people in their community made similar decisions at professional or financial cost.
Her oldest child is fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, and the middle two children got their first shots last week, she said. But her youngest is 10, and she worried vaccines would not be approved for that age group in time to be fully protected by the first day of next school year.
“Many children have fallen off the radar,” she said, acknowledging the ways remote learning has not served all families. She said she’s not asking for remote learning to continue indefinitely, but to allow districts to offer it “for a finite period of time” for students unable to be vaccinated, until a reasonable amount of time had passed to allow them to reach full immunity.
David Wendeln, the father of a fully remote kindergartner, said he agreed with many premises of the resolution supporting the benefits of in-person learning, but that he did not agree with its mandate. He said he would not feel comfortable sending his son to first grade in person until he had the vaccine.
He listed immunizations the Illinois Department of Public Health requires of public school children: including diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, rubella mumps and several others.
“COVID-19 is more prevalent, more infectious and has more severe possible outcomes than... many on that list,” he said. “How can the board allow, let alone require, students to return if the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t available to them?”
Calling the proposed requirement “reckless and inexcusable,” he asked the board to “please explain to me how on earth you can justify this resolution.”
Chicago Public Schools, the biggest school district in Illinois and third in the U.S., has already been planning for a mostly in-person fall and has said it will provide a virtual option for students with extenuating circumstances.
“We are pleased that ISBE is guiding districts to provide five days a week of in-person instruction,” CPS spokesman James Gherardi said in a statement this week. “This is what the district has been working towards and there seems to be a consensus at all levels of government that opening schools full-time in the fall is a critical priority and our position has always been that we would be offering a remote learning option for all students who are unable to return when class resumes in the fall.”
Since CPS started its phased-in reopening plan, the district has made in-person learning optional and used a hybrid model, with each student in person two to four days a week. Only about 22% of district students attended in-person classes the week of April 19, according to CPS data. Of Illinois’ 849 school districts, 423 are providing blended or hybrid learning, 398 are fully in person and only 28 are fully remote, according to state data updated May 3.
The ISBE resolution notes the state is expected to move to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan on June 11, at which point businesses and public gatherings would be allowed to operate normally. ISBE expects the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide new guidance for schools in Phase 5.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also said it will issue updated guidance for schools “in the coming weeks” to help with planning for the fall.
In the meantime, the CDC has said that schools should still require face coverings for the rest of this school year even as fully vaccinated people are allowed to ummask in more public settings.