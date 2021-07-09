 Skip to main content
Illinois says vaccinated students and teachers can go without masks after new CDC guidance

Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Illinois is adopting new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings, officials announced Friday.

“The CDC is right: vaccination is the best preventive strategy. As school board members, parents, teachers and superintendents plan for a return to in-person learning in the fall, we strongly encourage those who are not vaccinated to continue to mask,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “IDPH is proud to fully adopt school guidance issued by CDC, which is based on the latest scientific information about COVID-19.”

Unvaccinated students and school staff should wear masks indoors, per CDC guidelines released Friday, and students should remain at least 3 feet apart in classrooms, but that recommendation shouldn’t prevent schools from reopening.

A first-grader sits behind a partition at Kershaw Elementary School in Chicago after elementary schools reopened in March.

The Illinois State Board of Education adopted a resolution in May requiring daily in-person learning for the coming school year with few exceptions for remote learning. Face masks were required in Illinois schools even as the state last month moved into phase five of its COVID-19 reopening plan that allowed for the easing of mask and social distancing recommendations at many other venues. Some Chicago-area parents have already called for masks to be optional in schools this fall.

Chicago Public Schools — whose teachers union has pushed for stronger COVID-19 protections for students and staff throughout the pandemic — released a statement in response to the new guidelines:

“As we turn the corner on this pandemic, the health of Chicago’s students and staff remains our highest priority as Chicago’s schools prepare to fully open in the fall. While we are still in the process of reviewing the newly-released CDC guidance, we are encouraged by its flexibility in recognition of the absolute necessity of providing in-person learning five days a week in the fall. After we have an opportunity to thoroughly review the guidance, we will inform the public about any potential impact on school opening guidance.”

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

