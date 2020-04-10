Illinois scrambles to keep federal COVID-19 test sites running; Bloomington location on list

Pritzker at a news conference on Thursday indicated that federal authorities had given the state about a week’s notice.

“Their intention -- they didn’t say this upfront, but it became clear about a week ago -- their intention was to set them up to make them operational and then to hand them over to the states,” Pritzker said. “We’ve asked for as much support as we can get from the federal government in that turnover, because obviously we have a limited number of health care personnel available in the state, but we need to do this testing.”

The governor said the biggest challenge in taking over the sites is the shortage of swabs needed to perform the tests.

“I’ve asked for more swabs from the federal government, we’ll see whether we’re able to get them,” Pritzker said. “But our intention is to do as much testing as we possibly can at those drive-thru sites. We’re grateful to the federal government for setting them up, but in the turnover it’s going to be difficult, because we are not being provided as many swabs as we would like.”

He added that results for tests performed at these sites often took seven to 10 days because of overwhelmed labs facing a bottleneck of tests, and he wants to shorten that wait period.