Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White wants a new MLK statue at state Capitol

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White wants to put a new statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the state Capitol and is pledging his financial support for the project.

In a press release Tuesday, White committed to giving $5,000 to a fund to design and build a new statue of King on the grounds of the Capitol. The new statue would replace a current statue across the street from the east side of the Capitol at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Second Street next to the Illinois State Library.

White said the current statue of King does not properly represent King.

"I stand ready to help in any way that will bring about a new statue of Dr. King that is prominent, dignified and representative not only of the man as I knew him but of the man as he was known to the nation and the world," White said.

White knew King as his pastor while White was attending college in Montgomery, Alabama. White was inspired by King to participate in the Montgomery Bus Boycott and said he still carries the lessons of nonviolence and leadership he learned from King.