Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin reacts to Biden win: 'The last 4 years did not break America'
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin reacts to Biden win: 'The last 4 years did not break America'

Election 2020 Senate Illinois

In this Oct. 22 file photo, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. 

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said Saturday that the country must come together under Joe Biden's presidential administration to heal "some of the terrible wounds of our past." 

"The last four years did not break America, but revealed what was already broken," said Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 ranking Democrat, in a statement after Biden's victory was declared Saturday morning. 

Durbin said he is looking forward to working with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the country faces challenges related to the economy and coronavirus pandemic. 

Read the full statement below: 

"President-elect Joe Biden is a public servant in the best sense of the term. He has taken the strength and wisdom he learned from his family, and his own experiences with loss and hardship, and he has used those lessons to give millions of Americans reasons to hope and ways to heal.

"And by his side is an outstanding Vice President-elect in my colleague, Kamala Harris. Her historic election shows girls, women, and people of color across this country that your future is limitless. I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to tackle this coronavirus pandemic head-on, get our economy back on track, and move our country forward.

"The last four years did not break America, but revealed what was already broken. Now we must come together to heal some of the terrible wounds of our past, and together, create a better, more just, more prosperous America – not just for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren."

Watch now: Midwesterners await election results — and mourn loss of civility

As they waited eagerly for election results, Wisconsin and Illinois residents from both parties on Friday hoped for clear answers — and for the country's deep political divisions to begin to heal. Hear their voices.

