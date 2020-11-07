Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin reacts to Biden win: 'The last 4 years did not break America'

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said Saturday that the country must come together under Joe Biden's presidential administration to heal "some of the terrible wounds of our past."

"The last four years did not break America, but revealed what was already broken," said Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 ranking Democrat, in a statement after Biden's victory was declared Saturday morning.

Durbin said he is looking forward to working with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the country faces challenges related to the economy and coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full statement below:

"President-elect Joe Biden is a public servant in the best sense of the term. He has taken the strength and wisdom he learned from his family, and his own experiences with loss and hardship, and he has used those lessons to give millions of Americans reasons to hope and ways to heal.