Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin reacts to Biden win: 'The last 4 years did not break America'

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said Saturday that the country must come together under Joe Biden's presidential administration to heal "some of the terrible wounds of our past."
"The last four years did not break America, but revealed what was already broken," said Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 ranking Democrat, in a statement after Biden's victory was declared Saturday morning.
Durbin said he is looking forward to working with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the country faces challenges related to the economy and coronavirus pandemic.
Read the full statement below:
"President-elect Joe Biden is a public servant in the best sense of the term. He has taken the strength and wisdom he learned from his family, and his own experiences with loss and hardship, and he has used those lessons to give millions of Americans reasons to hope and ways to heal.
"And by his side is an outstanding Vice President-elect in my colleague, Kamala Harris. Her historic election shows girls, women, and people of color across this country that your future is limitless. I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to tackle this coronavirus pandemic head-on, get our economy back on track, and move our country forward.
"The last four years did not break America, but revealed what was already broken. Now we must come together to heal some of the terrible wounds of our past, and together, create a better, more just, more prosperous America – not just for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren."
Watch now: Midwesterners await election results — and mourn loss of civility
As they waited eagerly for election results, Wisconsin and Illinois residents from both parties on Friday hoped for clear answers — and for the country's deep political divisions to begin to heal. Hear their voices.
"It's been so divisive and contentious and stressful," Bloomington, Illinois, resident Sherri Strandburg said Friday. "I want to see democracy…
Supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Madison on Friday, where they were met with counter-protesters.
Derek Walters of Burlington, Wisconsin, said he was disheartened by the state of the country. "There's no trust. There's no 'neighbor, you're …
Joel Roberts, a college student in Racine, Wisconsin, said Friday he was eager for a Biden presidency. "I'm hoping some of the divisions can h…
Reporter Donnette Beckett talks to Decatur, Illinois, voter Wayne Verhaegen about his support of President Donald Trump.
Central Illinois resident William Mars, 22, says he's excited that election results appeared to be trending toward Joe Biden — but he thinks B…
A Burlington, Wisconsin, supporter of President Donald Trump expresses his lack of confidence in the 2020 election results. "The Democrats won…
As a Trump supporter who is Black, Eric Butler says he never had issues with the president's statements about race. "If you ask me, Joe Biden …
Kyle, an Illinois State University student, said the country must work to uproot systems of hatred, regardless of the election results. "I fee…
Wisconsin business owner Paige Weslaski wasn't worried by the uncertain election results Friday. "Whether we were a Trump fan or a Biden fan, …
College student Montel Cooper, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said he was not eager for a Joe Biden presidency, but also not a supporter of President …
Reporter Donnette Beckett talks to Clinton, Illinois, residents Friday afternoon about their concerns related to coronavirus and the country's…
Larry Sewell of Burlington, Wisconsin, said he was happy the election wasn't a landslide. "I'm glad it's close. I'm glad everybody gets a chan…
Racine, Wisconsin, retiree Don Rin said he didn't think the election was going to turn out the way he wanted, but he was hopeful for the count…
Members of the Black Lives Matter movement and supporters of President Donald Trump face off Friday at the Wisconsin State Capitol.
Laura Zimmerman, chairwoman of the Democratic Party in Macon County, Illinois, talks with Herald & Review reporter Valerie Wells about the…
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Friday.
Illinois State University students Diana and Angela talk about the vote-counting process in the 2020 election. "I just think it's very difficu…
Alex, an Illinois State University student, said she's been watching the election results closely and is not worried about fraud. "I think the…
Watch now: Illinois State University student 'not really sure how the election is going to turn out'
Sophia, an Illinois State University student, said she expects "violence and controversy" no matter how the election results turn out. "I wish…
Robbie Shaw, a bartender in Racine, Wisconsin, speaks about his support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Katie, an Illinois State University student, talks about the election results Friday.
Christopher Graver of Sioux City, Iowa, spoke about the election results Friday morning in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois. "We just need to tone…
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.