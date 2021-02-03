Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin taking gavel of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee

Illinois’ senior U.S. senator, Dick Durbin, will officially take the gavel as chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee as a result of a power-sharing agreement reached Wednesday between Democratic and Republican leaders in the evenly split chamber.

Democrats technically have majority control of the Senate due to Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to cast tiebreaking votes. But organizing of the chamber had been delayed due to the insistence by the Senate’s GOP leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, that the 60-vote filibuster rule be preserved in exchange for installing Democrats as committee chairs.

McConnell later dropped that demand when two Democrats said they supported keeping the filibuster.

“Proud to announce that I will be taking over as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee for the 117th Congress,” Durbin said in a statement on Twitter. “This moment in history demands much of the Senate Judiciary Committee. I’m honored to lead my colleagues as we face these challenges.”