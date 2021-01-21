Illinois Senate cancels session next week

Even though COVID-19 statistics have given local officials hope that the COVID-19 pandemic may be on the downturn in Central Illinois, leaders of the Illinois Senate canceled the Senate's session scheduled for next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

One COVID-19 case was diagnosed last week in the Capitol Complex either during or shortly after the Senate finished its work for the week. When asked whether this case prompted the decision to cancel next week's session, John Patterson, spokesman for Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said the cancellation was "in response to the ongoing global pandemic."

A letter to senators from Harmon and Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, said it's in the Senate's "best interest" to cancel the session days and plan to reconvene Feb. 9 in Springfield.

"Between now and our return, we plan to begin conducting Senate business by way of remote committee meetings," the leaders wrote.

They added: "Legislating in the midst of a global pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges, and we are diligently working together to overcome each one. Our goal is to conduct a spring session that is as normal as possible while ensuring the safety of legislators, staff and the public."

