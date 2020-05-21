Illinois Senate OKs graduated tax language for ballot

Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, who sponsored the measure, argued the vast majority of small business owners will see a tax reduction under the plan if they are pass-through entities such as S-corps or sole proprietors.

McConchie argued future General Assemblies will be able to move rates upward at any time and everything regarding the tax is “subject to change.”

“The potential changes you have suggested are in fact possible today,” Harmon countered, noting a simple majority is all that is needed to raise the flat tax.

Brady said the measure was ill-placed, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Clearly there’s an argument between our two parties,” he said, noting the flat tax “is trustworthy and brings certainty to the people of Illinois.”

“Eliminating that provision in our Constitution brings into a lot of question about what the tax structure will look like,” he said.

Harmon thanked lawmakers for a “civil” debate on the issue, but argued the tax will be most beneficial to those “kicked in the teeth” by the COVID-19 pandemic.