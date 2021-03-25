Illinois Senate passes bill expanding voting options

Ahead of the April 6 consolidated election, both houses of the General Assembly approved a bill Thursday that expands voting access measures that were implemented for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic and makes them permanent.

House Bill 1871, which passed the Senate in a bipartisan vote of 48-7 and the House 70-41, allows for curbside voting before and on Election Day. It also allows ballot drop boxes to continue. Ballots that are received with no or insufficient postage must also be accepted.

"In last year's election, in which more mail-in and drop box votes were cast than ever before, we saw both presidential candidates receive the most votes a candidate from their parties had ever received in their history. As the pandemic finally comes to an end, measures such as drop boxes and curbside voting can still mean the difference between a working person or person with disabilities or elderly person being able to cast their ballot," said state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, D-Chicago.

Republicans in a House committee raised concerns about the security of the expanded measures. State Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, the bill's sponsor, said it seemed to work well in Illinois last year, which state Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, also said about the elections in his district, the 50th.