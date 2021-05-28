Illinois Senate passes bill strengthening legal protection for immigrants

The bill would not prevent law enforcement agencies from investigating or detaining individuals in violation of criminal law.

Sen. Jil Tracy, a Quincy Republican, raised concerns over law enforcement’s opposition to the bill, saying it would “tie the hands” of officers when conducting criminal investigations. The bill is opposed by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association and Fraternal Order of Police.

“I think the first TRUST Act had a place but this ties law enforcement’s hands within the state, such that they are effectively not able to do their duties,” Tracy said.

Aquino responded that nothing in the bill bars law enforcement from carrying out an investigation due to criminal violations.

“In case of the question of those that have committed a criminal offense, would local law enforcement be able to continue the investigation and even charge these folks? The answer is absolutely,” he added.

Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago, said the bill would be important in building trust between law enforcement and the state’s immigrant community.

Villanueva said immigrants, regardless of citizenship status, are often hesitant to call law enforcement for help or to cooperate in investigations due to fears that they may be detained.