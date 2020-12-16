Illinois solicits device donations for Computer Equity Network

What’s outside of the state’s hands, however, are the actual computers.

“We know that sourcing hardware is a limiting factor in this work, we are here today to call on Illinois companies to help us meet this challenge,” Guthrie said. “We are counting on you to maximize the impact of this initiative; your donation is essential as we work to close the gap.”

Pritzker suggested that “in the spirit of this holiday season,” Illinois companies, when upgrading equipment, can donate their old technology to the Equity Network, where PCs For People will upgrade it and give it to a family in need.

“It’s all hands on deck. Employers large and small, and likewise governments large and small,” Matt Schmit, the state’s Office of Broadband Director, said in an interview.

Colleges and other institutions of higher education that are upgrading equipment and can donate their older computers will be likely donors. Counties, cities or even small towns are also encouraged to partner with local businesses to recycle equipment during an update cycle.

“It can be computers by the hundreds or just a couple here and there. It all makes a difference,” he said.