Illinois Speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch wants a graduated income tax do-over — this time tied to pension funding

Earmarking increased taxes to pay for government worker retirement benefits could prove a tough sell to voters, however.

Illinois currently faces $141 billion in unfunded pension liabilities, and Pritzker’s spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1 calls for devoting nearly $9.4 billion to making the state’s required annual contribution. That’s more than 20% of the $41.6 billion the governor proposes spending to cover day-to-day state operations.

If voters had approved the fall ballot question, Illinois would have seen an estimated $3.6 billion a year in additional tax money. Pritzker had called for dedicating $200 million of that money each year to increasing the state’s pension contribution, but there was no guarantee on how any of the money would be spent.

That allowed opponents to characterize the proposal as a “blank check” for leaders in Springfield, most notably Welch’s predecessor, longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan, who has been implicated but not charged in an ongoing federal corruption investigation. Madigan, who stepped down from the House last week, has denied any wrongdoing.

In a shot at Madigan last November, Pritzker blamed the failure of his graduated income tax plan on voters’ concerns about corruption and their lack of trust in government.