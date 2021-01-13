Illinois speaker's decadeslong grip ends as House Democrats vote in first Black leader

“While we might not always agree with each other, why do our politics have to be about negativity and destruction? I hope we can open a new chapter in this great state where we can work together to help families who have lost jobs, access to employment, heck, access to the employment office and healthcare.”

Welch credited Madigan for demonstrating “true leadership” during his tenure as speaker.

“While our state has many problems, our schools are better, more children have access to healthcare and our working class families can more easily live the American dream thanks to the strong leadership of Speaker Madigan,” he said. This state will never be able to adequately thank Speaker Madigan for the job he has done.”

But Durkin, who has served as House GOP leader since 2013, issued a sharp attack on Madigan in his speech from the floor, accusing the longtime speaker of failing to keep his promises to Illinois residents while engaging in a “business model” of “absolute power and control” that is currently part of a federal investigation.