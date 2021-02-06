 Skip to main content
Illinois starts program to help rebuild workforce
Illinois starts program to help rebuild workforce

JACKSONVILLE — The state has started a program to help those who lost employment because of the pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity said the training is designed to prepare people for the growing supply chain and management industry. The commerce department is providing $250,000 through federal funds.

The one-week online training will begin with 250 participants and cover such topics as inventory management, logistics, consumer distribution principles and basic management skills.

Signup information is available at bit.ly/39W2ued.

