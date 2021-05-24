Illinois state budget, new district maps and ethics reform are among things to watch for as spring session nears end

Exelon has pushed for subsidies for all four of its nuclear plants that didn’t receive assistance in a 2016 legislative package, a position that’s in line with a rival energy bill back by the company’s allies in organized labor.

“Exelon must move closer to where the General Assembly is on this and to where the package is that I put forward to try to bring the parties together for us to end up with a solid energy package … that does well by ratepayers,” Pritzker said Wednesday.

The governor also has called for an overhaul of state ethics laws but recently has played up the utility accountability provisions in his energy proposal when asked about the progress of reform in Springfield.

House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said there are necessary changes that need to happen outside of the debate over energy policy, such as banning legislators from working as lobbyists at other levels of government and giving more independence to the General Assembly’s watchdog.

“There’s no surety of whether we’re going to even get an energy bill done by the end of the month,” Durkin said.