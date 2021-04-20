Illinois state, federal elected officials react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdicts

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd as "an important milestone on the journey to justice," but said there is still more to be done.
“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd, who deserve to have him alive today," Pritzker said. "I’m also thinking of all our Black communities and other communities of color who see their children or their parents or themselves in George Floyd, and Daunte Wright, and Adam Toledo, and Breonna Taylor, and Laquan McDonald."
“In Illinois, we are addressing law enforcement reform, criminal justice reform, economic opportunity, educational equity and health care," he continued. “We can and must make progress every day until we have a state and a nation and a justice system that truly serve everyone. And as long as there’s more work to be done, that’s what we’ll do.”
No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial honored that truth.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 20, 2021
Pritzker's sentiment was common among many Democratic elected officials in Springfield and Washington Thursday, who sought to build on reform efforts that have been in progress since the protests last spring and summer.
House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, said that the verdict "suggests we may have some common sense of justice," but that it should not have taken Floyd's death "for our hearts and minds to change."
"Nonetheless, we are here, and Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder by a jury of his peers. There's nothing to celebrate, though, as a system that allows this to happen still prevails," Welch said.
"This year our legislature passed historic police reform, and we will continue to build on that," he said. "Simply put, our work here continues and we're going to make sure our policies in Illinois value Black lives."
Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said that "Floyd’s murder reignited the fight for justice across this country in the never-ending hope that someday justice might be found."
"This verdict will not undo the tragedy and suffering," Harmon said. "But it should serve as a historic marker in our ongoing work to build a just and equal society.”
Since Floyd's death last May, the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus has achieved a series of sweeping victories in their effort to address systemic racism in discrimination.
The caucus held a series of hearings late last summer and in the fall in an effort to craft a legislative response to long-simmering issues that found new life following the police killings of Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
The caucus established legislation on four pillars, which included the landmark criminal justice reform legislation signed by Pritzker earlier this year along with education and workforce development and health and human services.
In the most notable change, Illinois became the first state to completely eliminate cash bail. The state also banned chokeholds in most cases and has mandated that all law enforcement officers where body cameras by 2025.
More reforms could still be coming, with the elimination of qualified immunity for police officers a goal for some. This would open officers up to civil litigation if they violate a person's civil rights. Thus far, it has not garnered enough support to pass.
In Washington, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said “the verdict of this jury gives me hope that we can strive for a system of justice in our nation that is applied equally to all."
Durbin, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he will hold a hearing on police reform next month and would strive towards that goal with the platform he has.
“I know today’s ruling provides only a small measure of comfort to the Floyd family," Durbin said. "His loss will be forever felt. We will honor George Floyd’s memory by continuing the fight for racial justice.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth echoed the sentiment.
“Though today’s verdict is a just result, it is only a beginning. Our work is not complete," Duckworth said. "In order to make justice the norm rather than the exception and truly bring us closer to achieving equal protection under the law for everyone, Congress must pass the comprehensive George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to hold police accountable, change the culture of law enforcement and begin to rebuild trust between law enforcement and our communities.”
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that justice was served with the verdict, but that "it would be a mistake to take the ‘bad-apple’ approach to evaluating the impact of this case."
"I, for my part, am committed to utilizing the tools and resources of my office toward confronting the systemic problems that have tolerated unconstitutional policing in departments throughout the country," Raoul said.