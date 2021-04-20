Illinois state, federal elected officials react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdicts

The caucus established legislation on four pillars, which included the landmark criminal justice reform legislation signed by Pritzker earlier this year along with education and workforce development and health and human services.

In the most notable change, Illinois became the first state to completely eliminate cash bail. The state also banned chokeholds in most cases and has mandated that all law enforcement officers where body cameras by 2025.

More reforms could still be coming, with the elimination of qualified immunity for police officers a goal for some. This would open officers up to civil litigation if they violate a person's civil rights. Thus far, it has not garnered enough support to pass.

In Washington, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said “the verdict of this jury gives me hope that we can strive for a system of justice in our nation that is applied equally to all."

Durbin, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he will hold a hearing on police reform next month and would strive towards that goal with the platform he has.

“I know today’s ruling provides only a small measure of comfort to the Floyd family," Durbin said. "His loss will be forever felt. We will honor George Floyd’s memory by continuing the fight for racial justice.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth echoed the sentiment.

“Though today’s verdict is a just result, it is only a beginning. Our work is not complete," Duckworth said. "In order to make justice the norm rather than the exception and truly bring us closer to achieving equal protection under the law for everyone, Congress must pass the comprehensive George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to hold police accountable, change the culture of law enforcement and begin to rebuild trust between law enforcement and our communities.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that justice was served with the verdict, but that "it would be a mistake to take the ‘bad-apple’ approach to evaluating the impact of this case."

"I, for my part, am committed to utilizing the tools and resources of my office toward confronting the systemic problems that have tolerated unconstitutional policing in departments throughout the country," Raoul said.