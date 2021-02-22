Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey expected to announce run for governor

As a legislator, Bailey has sponsored or co-sponsored 219 pieces of legislation, with 19 of those bills becoming law. Though he has sponsored a variety of legislation, frequent subjects of his legislation are reforming state and local government and education.

Some of the laws he has co-sponsored include laws introducing a requirement for casinos and hotels to adopt policies protecting workers against sexual assault, allowing school districts to offer hunting safety courses during the day or after school, and allowing counties to change the way county assessors and supervisors are selected by referendum.

Several times Bailey has introduced legislation as its chief sponsor that died before a vote was ever taken. These include multiple attempts to allow public schools to display the phrase "In God We Trust" on school buildings, requiring an ultrasound and waiting period for people seeking abortions, and several attempts at ethics reform and term limits for officers of the Illinois General Assembly.

Bailey is a farmer and alongside his wife, Cindy, is co-founder of Full Armor Christian Academy, a private school offering preschool through 12th grade education in Louisville.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0