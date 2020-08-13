Illinois Sen. Terry Link, D-Indian Creek, charged with felony tax evasion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – State Sen. Terry Link was charged in federal court Thursday with a felony count of tax evasion.

In a one-page document, federal prosecutors allege that Link filed a return for tax year 2016 in which he reported income of $264,450, “when defendant knew that the total income substantially exceeded that amount.”

Link, a Democrat from Indian Creek in Lake County, has served in the Senate since 1997. He currently chairs the Senate Pensions Committee. He also serves on committees dealing with energy and public utilities, insurance, and executive appointments. He is also a member of the Legislative Ethics Commission.

Link is now the third state senator to be charged with a federal crime in a little more than a year.

In August 2019, Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, former chairman of the Senate Labor Committee, was indicted on embezzlement charges for allegedly being on a ghost payroll of a Chicago-area labor union. He has pleaded not guilty and still serves in the Senate.