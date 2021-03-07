Illinois struggles to pay its pensions, but these lawmakers signed up for them anyway

Friess, also a freshman lawmaker who campaigned on pension reform, said he signed up for the retirement plan just like he would sign up for a 401(k) at a private employer.

"As silly as it sounds, it's what's available," said Friess, who works as an attorney. "I would prefer to not have the system we've got in place."

Though he signed up for the benefit, Friess said he wants the state to "get out of the retirement business." He filed a bill that would put anyone who joins a state retirement system after July 1, 2022, into a plan that more closely resembles a 401(k), where benefits depend on investments and are not guaranteed by the state.

Elik, who cosponsored the bill, says she wouldn't want to take away benefits that have been promised to retirees, but the lawmaker pension is an example of "lavish" perks that have led the state to its current predicament. She also cosponsored a bill filed by state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Villa Park, to prevent future lawmakers from joining the pension plan.

"The general public sees that and it seems like the lawmakers are getting more than what they deserve, and I think that it's important to show fiscal responsibility as a lawmaker," Elik said.