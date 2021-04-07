Illinois Supreme Court order expands legal protections for tenants

The governor’s reissued order, released on Friday, contains new language that “the judicial branch has the authority to adopt appropriate procedural measures governing the order’s application in judicial proceedings.”

Pritzker’s moratorium on residential evictions, first issued in late March 2020, applies to renters who submit a declaration saying they are unable to pay rent as a result of the pandemic and would be rendered homeless if they were evicted. His executive order in November, which created the declaration form, established that renters could be evicted if they were a threat to the safety of other tenants or a risk to property.

The Illinois Supreme Court’s latest order states that landlords must identify “with specificity the legal or factual basis…for any such challenge.”

It also states directly that the “burden to sustain such a challenge remains at all times with the plaintiff/landlord.”

“The revisions, number one, made clear that if you're challenging (the tenant’s declaration), you have to say what you're challenging legally and factually,” Doherty said. “The judge has to review that and see if, on its face, there's a basis here for a hearing. And if there's a hearing, it's made clear that the burden is on the landlord.