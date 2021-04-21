Illinois Supreme Court: Petition circulators confined to gathering signatures for one party

SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois Supreme Court decision Wednesday clarified that the state election code prohibits a person from collecting signatures for both a party candidate in a consolidated primary and an independent candidate in the consolidated general election that follows.

The court interpreted the section of the election code that is referred to as the prohibition on “dual circulators.”

This section states that “no person shall circulate or certify petitions for candidates of more than one political party, or for an independent candidate or candidates in addition to one political party, to be voted upon at the next primary or general election, or for such candidates and parties with respect to the same political subdivision at the next consolidated election.”

The question about “dual circulators” was brought before the state’s highest court by Adonis Elam Sr., an independent candidate for village board trustee in the village of Riverdale in south suburban Cook County.

Elam appealed to the Supreme Court after the village of Riverdale’s electoral board and the Cook County Circuit Court found that Elam’s name should be removed from the ballot because multiple signatures on his nominating petition were invalid.