Illinois Supreme Court says lawmaker’s name may appear on mayoral ballot but questions remain

But the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that the referendum did not take effect until the election results were certified on Nov. 24.

“(November 24) is the legal effective date of the referendum,” the court wrote in its 5-page opinion. “Holding otherwise would cause instability and confusion, as it would create a period of time where the results of the election are legally effective yet unknown to the public. The legislature provided in the Election Code a prophylactic for this uncertainty: certification and declaration of the results. At that time, the election is decided and legally effective. Consequently, Jones was eligible to run for mayor at the time he filed his nomination papers.”

So while the referendum was not in effect when Jones filed, it will be in effect when it comes time for him to be seated.

“But as of now, he’s not allowed to be a state representative and the mayor,” Ron Secler, attorney for the city, said in an interview. “That’s my understanding of the current situation.”

According to Secler it is possible that Calumet City, the Cook County State’s Attorney or the Illinois Attorney General could seek to enforce the newly passed referendum and prevent Jones from being seated as mayor.