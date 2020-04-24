Illinois surpasses testing goal, unveiling daily high of new COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday that laboratories in Illinois completed more than 16,000 COVID-19 tests over the previous 24 hours, far surpassing its goal of 10,000 tests per day.

“Surpassing 10,000 tests is a very important milestone, not only because it allows us to isolate more of those who are COVID-positive so that they don't spread the infection, but also because it moves us in the direction of expanding our surveillance for outbreaks,” Pritzker said during his daily briefing in Chicago. “More testing means we can potentially lower the infection rate.”

The highest number of tests performed over a day also produced a new daily high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, at 2,724. But Pritzker said about only 17 percent of those tests came back positive, compared to the cumulative rate since the pandemic began of about 21 percent.

He said it was too early to say whether the lower rate of positive results was the result of decreasing infection rates or the fact that the state has expanded the criteria for allowing people to be tested.