Illinois to become 1st state to provide Medicaid regardless of immigration status

She also highlighted health care as a human right, undocumented or not, and that COVID-19 "has shown the way public health binds us all together and that denying health care to someone is hurting all of us."

ASI Home Care is one company that will benefit from the measure. Although based in Chicago, patients can be from anywhere in the state as ASI Home Care offers a variety of telehealth and remote monitoring services.

Marta Cerda, its CEO, said ASI Home Care is one of the few, if not only, Latino-led agencies in the state providing various home care services in English and Spanish.

"When COVID hit, one of my biggest moments of upset or despair was that I wanted to take care of undocumented elderly and we really couldn't do that under the circumstances we were under. Our programs don't allow for that," Cerda said. "So, because of the passage of this provision, they will be able to access Medicaid and they will be able to enter into our program, so we'll be able to take care of them."

The General Assembly won't return to Springfield until the veto session on Nov. 17 as Ramirez said there is more to be done, pointing to people who may make $100 too much to qualify for the expanded services and still can't afford health care.