Illinois to do random auto insurance checks

JACKSONVILLE — The state will start checking vehicle insurance electronically twice a year to verify drivers are following insurance laws.

The Secretary of State's Office announced the new program Tuesday. The state will verify insurance at two times randomly throughout the year starting July 1.

"My office has led the effort to establish and implement an automobile insurance verification system online which will serve to reduce the number of Illinois motorists driving while uninsured," Secretary of State Jesse White said. "The message is simple: if you don't have auto insurance, get covered now. It is the law."

If insurance cannot be verified, the state will contact a driver with instructions about what to do.

