Illinois to lose member of Congress, one of three states to lose population

Illinois has also seen several tax increases over the last decade and is known for high property taxes. Republicans placed blame on Democrat-backed policies for driving people out of the state.

"We should be a state that should be growing leaps and bounds and there's only one reason we're not and that's the poor decisions that are coming from Springfield," said state Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria.

"It just shows you what happens when you have a state like Illinois with decades of poor public policy, high taxes, business unfriendliness. These very issues that have been dominated by a Democratic majority."

The 2020 Census came with several problems that have delayed the results and left questions about the accuracy of the data. Some people in minority communities across the country had reservations about responding to the Census because of rhetoric from the Trump administration. The pandemic also made it more difficult to follow up with people in person and Census-taking was cut off a month earlier than normal.

State Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, said "the Trump Administration did so much to try to undermine the census count" and there should be legitimate questions raised about its validity, especially in minority communities.

"How accurate is that information?" he asked.