Illinois to receive nearly $20 million in opioid settlement

According to the settlement, when states sued Purdue Pharma in 2019, McKinsey partners attempted to destroy evidence of their work for Purdue. Along with the monetary payments, the settlement also requires McKinsey to prepare tens of thousands of internal documents relating to its work for Purdue and other opioid companies, investigate the partners responsible for the attempted destruction of evidence, implement a strict ethics code and end its consulting work for companies involved in the sale and manufacture of Schedule II and Schedule III narcotics.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Raoul reached the settlement alongside 52 other attorneys general for 46 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

Raoul’s office currently has two other ongoing lawsuits related to the opioid epidemic. Raoul rejected a settlement from Purdue in 2019 and expanded his lawsuit against the company to include the Sackler family, which founded and owns Purdue Pharma. He also filed another lawsuit that same year against 16 other opioid manufacturers and distributors.

“I will continue to investigate and hold accountable the companies that have contributed to and profited from this public health crisis,” he said.