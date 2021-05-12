Illinois to spend $225 million on COVID-19 saliva tests in middle, high schools

The tests aren’t being sent to elementary schools as part of this agreement “because younger children have lower viral loads and are less likely to spread the virus,” a U. of I. spokeswoman said.

But as expanded vaccination access pushes the state toward its goal of herd immunity, some wondered whether investing in testing was a prudent move.

“At this point, the most effective means we have to controlling the epidemic is the vaccines,” said Dr. Stephen Schrantz, a University of Chicago pediatrician who specializes in infectious diseases. “Encouraging people who are eligible to get the vaccine ... is still job No. 1.”

As more adults become immunized, community spread should go down and the need for randomized screenings at schools will be less necessary, especially because tests are more available now than a year ago, Schrantz said. That will also make contact tracing more effective, he said.

“The money that was put into testing over the last six months was really prior to the vaccine rollout in adolescents,” he said. “For schools, that’s where the game really starts to change.”