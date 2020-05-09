Illinois tops single-day COVID-19 test record with 20K

“Even if we're one of the best states in the nation on testing, we know it's not enough to be where we need to be on a longer timeframe,” the governor said.

Pritzker said the state is expecting a shipment of 620,000 testing swabs and 465,000 vials of viral transport medium, or VTM, to arrive from the federal government by the end of May. He said the first shipment was initially due the first week of May but is now expected this Sunday. Pritzker, often a critic of the federal response, said the materials are “an important part of our further testing growth.”

“Testing is fundamental to our ability to reopen the economy while controlling the spread of the virus,” he said. “That's what it takes to keep the public safe.”

Accompanying Pritzker at Friday’s briefing was Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories in Pekin, which has been heavily involved in the ramping up of COVID-19 testing.

Reditus operates a 24/7 private lab processing up to 4,000 coronavirus tests from drive-thru locations as well as Heartland Health in Peoria. Rossi said the company has hired 75 employees in the last few weeks to help with testing.