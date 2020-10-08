Illinois unemployment claims rise 23%

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new deaths came in a person in their 30s, four in their 50s, three in their 60s, seven in their 70s and the rest 80 or older.

Watch now: Feds charge 6 with trying to kidnap Michigan governor The men are charged with plotting to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power,” according to a criminal complaint.

Hospitalizations for the virus rose once again at the end of Wednesday. While those numbers fluctuate considerably daily, the 1,755 COVID-19 hospitalizations were the most since June 18. The 392 intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients were also above recent averages, although that number reached as high as 400 two weeks ago and was above 1,200 at the height of the pandemic. There were 163 ventilators in use by the end of Wednesday.

In terms of statewide capacity, 34 percent of hospital beds, 37 percent of ICU beds and 78 percent of ventilators were available.

Meanwhile, new unemployment claims jumped by 23 percent in the state for the week ending Oct. 3, with 36,267 filing initial claims, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. That’s an increase of 6,887 from a week ago.

The number of continued claims decreased by 3 percent, however, with 507,748 drawing unemployment benefits the week ending Oct. 3. That’s down by more than 17,000 from the previous week.