Illinois unemployment falls to 7.1% in March

IDES also reported Thursday that first-time unemployment claims rose during the week that ended April 10 to 18,986, a 17 percent increase from the prior week. But that also reflected an 87 percent decline from the same week a year ago, when 140,787 workers filed initial claims.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 238,016 were receiving continuing unemployment benefits during the week that ended April 3, down 3.4 percent from the week before.

Meanwhile, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed signs that the recent surge of COVID-19 cases may be leveling.

IDPH said Thursday that 3,581 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease had been reported over the previous 24 hours. That number has hovered between 3,000 and 4,000 each day for about the last 10 days. The case positivity rate – new cases as a percent of tests performed – held steady from the previous day at 4.2 percent.

IDES also reported Thursday that 40 virus-related deaths had occurred over the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 21,609.

As of late Wednesday night, 2,043 Illinoisans were reported hospitalized with the disease, including 468 patients in intensive care units and 190 patients on ventilators.