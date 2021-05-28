Illinois union workers rally behind Climate Union Jobs proposal

“But it will hold people accountable,” Hastings said at the rally without naming any companies. “It'll hold those people that cast a dark cloud over our state that caused this whole problem. This bill would have been passed a long time ago if it wasn't for them, and we're gonna hold them to the highest ethical standards that we can.”

CUJA backers touted a refund mechanism which would “protect consumers from paying inflated costs for nuclear plants receiving subsidies.”

The Climate Jobs Illinois coalition said state leaders still haven't found a way to “sufficiently” fund the nuclear plants that provide “clean energy,” which is why they suggest a 10-year bridge contract provision.

“If the market prices increase (providing higher payment for power generated), the bill includes a mechanism that would dynamically respond, lowering the credit value offered to the nuclear plants to protect consumers from paying more than necessary to operate them,” according to a news release.

Durkin said at the rally that the “entire Republican Caucus” is standing to ensure the nuclear fleet will continue to operate in Illinois.