Illinois VA head quits in wake of COVD-19 outbreak at homes

Paloma Republican Rep. Randy Frese noted the criticism Chapa LaVia, an Army veteran, has faced and asked her if the pressure was too great for her to continue in her job effectively.

“I work hard for my veterans, and I take that as an honor every day, Chapa Lavia said. “But the pressure is the pressure. I signed up for this job. And I’m honored to do that. I also received by the Illinois Veterans’ Assistance Committee that we have in the state that they’re 100% behind me and how we’ve conducted and how we’re working hard to make sure this is under control.”

The governor said he will name a permanent replacement for Chapa LaVia after a nationwide search. Until then, Major General Peter Nezamis of the Illinois National Guard will serve as interim director.

“I’m grateful to Linda for her service and wish her well on her next chapter,” Pritzker said. “I’m pleased to welcome Major General Peter Nezamis to his new role and am confident that with his decades of leadership and operations experience, he is the right person to lead this department forward and ensure our veterans receive the quality care they deserve.”