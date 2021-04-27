Illinois will lose one congressional seat as a result of latest US census, which shows state was 1 of 3 to see population drop in last decade

Democrats control the Illinois legislature and the governor’s office, which also gives them control of the mapmaking process for the General Assembly as well as Congress with no input required from Republicans.

Democrats are expected to try to preserve their majority in the congressional delegation, potentially lumping together two Republicans from Downstate, which has seen large population losses, into a single district.

One scenario that Democrats have discussed privately would put GOP U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro in southern Illinois, who has served since 2015, into a district with freshman GOP U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Oakland, in east-central Illinois.

But in looking to preserve their majority and weaken Republican opportunities, Democrats also will be looking to shore up support for U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Moline, who has served since 2013 in a district trending more Republican, as well as second-term U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville, who won a close reelection battle in the west, northwest and northern suburbs and exurbs.

Census data has been delayed in part due to the pandemic and the apportionment count is only the first piece of information to be released. More specific block data, traditionally used to redraw political boundaries, is not expected until mid-August at the earliest.

Illinois Democrats are looking to use estimated data to draw legislative maps to meet a June 30 state constitutional deadline rather than wait for more specific census information. The state constitutional deadline does not affect the drawing of congressional maps but Democrats intend to move quickly on congressional redistricting.

