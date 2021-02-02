Illinois Youth Center to be built at former Lincoln Development Center

Chronology of the Lincoln Development Center

1865: State’s “Experimental School for Idiots and Feeble-Minded Children” opens in Jacksonville.

1875: State spends $7,500 to buy 40 acres near Lincoln for the Illinois Asylum for Feeble-Minded Children after need outgrows the Jacksonville facility, where 681 applications are on file.

1877: First residents arrive at Lincoln; population eventually includes overflow from county poorhouses.

1901: Boys’ Cottage is completed; Girls’ Cottage completed a year later.

1903: Population grows to 1,400 with fewer than 30 staff; a year later, 109 children die from exhaustion due to epileptic seizures.

1910: Name changes to Lincoln State School and Colony.

1915: Change in state law allows placement of old, sick, paralyzed, and babies in developmental facilities.

1930: Facility residents work on the farm and residential grounds, which include 850 acres of state-owned and leased lands.

1936: Facility has 3,600 residents with 265 employees working three shifts.

1937: Smith Cottage is built for “incorrigible inmates.”

1941: Facility superintendent cautions Illinois is developing a “concentration camp complex” and too many people are sent needlessly to state mental hospitals.

1942: Nine of thirteen doctors are on military leave.

1949: State law shifts discharge of residents from the courts to the superintendent.

1954: Name changes to Lincoln State School.

1958: Peak resident population is 5,408.

1973: Residents’ work ends after Supreme Court says they have to be paid the same as regular employees. Many residents shift to sheltered workshops, or are transferred to smaller institutions, group homes, nursing homes.

1975: Name changes to Lincoln Developmental Center; population reduced to 1,680.

1978: Farm-annex closes, becomes Logan Correctional Center.

2001: Consortium of Illinois Disability Advocates asks Gov. Ryan to close LDC; recent inspection reveals a shortage of workers, lack of training, and three incidents in which residents’ health is endangered.

Sept. 1, 2002: Official closing of Lincoln Developmental Center, the town’s No. 1 employer. LDC housed nearly 400 developmentally disabled residents and employed about 700 people.

2003: Under Gov. Blagojevich, task force recommends reopening one building to house 20 residents, and construction of four, 10-bed units at a cost of $7 million.

2004: Governor’s budget has money for construction, but not operations. Blagojevich promises to find the money.

2006: State builds four, 10-bed homes for $4 million. The homes never were used.

2010: Illinois State Police conduct a tactical weapons training exercise at the facility; IDOC uses part of LDC as a warehouse for its prison inmate labor program.

2021: Governor J.B. Pritzker announces the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice is moving forward with its new community-based, rehabilitative, and restorative model by bringing a new Illinois Youth Center to Lincoln at the former Lincoln Development Center.

SOURCES: FindingLincolnIllinois.com; Pantagraph archives