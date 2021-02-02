 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois Youth Center to be built at former Lincoln Development Center
2 comments
featured
STATE GOVERNMENT

Illinois Youth Center to be built at former Lincoln Development Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Development Center

The Lincoln Development Center is shown. 

 Kevin Barlow

LINCOLN — The former Lincoln Developmental Center will house a state center for incarcerated youth, it was announced Tuesday. 

The new Illinois Youth Center is part of an effort to have incarcerated juveniles in smaller dorm-like facilities based on community, rehabilitation and restorative justice, rather than only detention.

The plans fit in with the Pritzker administration’s 21st Century Illinois Transformation Model announced in July to improve the juvenile justice program and  “to keep youth in custody closer to home for more family engagement and seamless reintegration back into their communities,” among other areas.

The first phase of the plan was engaging stakeholders and identifying and initiating capital projects, such as the Lincoln site

Located on the city’s southern edge, the Lincoln Developmental Center campus opened in 1877 and was home to thousands of developmentally disabled patients and several hundred employees from in and around Lincoln. Gov. George Ryan closed operations in 2002 amid reports of abuse, neglect and “preventable” deaths.

A spokesperson for the state Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice said the project is expected to take about two years to complete.

The Lincoln center will feature dormitory housing style units for up to 30 young people, programming and administrative areas, as well as newly constructed educational, recreational and dietary spaces.

The justice department said about 40% of those in facilities are from Central Illinois, but there’s no secure center here, so young people have to be taken away far from families and their communities. The department has about 200 young people spread across facilities in Warrenville, St. Charles, the Metro East, Harrisburg and Chicago.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tracy Welch, acting mayor of Lincoln, in a statement released Tuesday, said the city’s “geographic location makes it the perfect place for this facility.”

Plans were announced at Monday’s Lincoln City Council meeting.

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said the new center will be “bright, life affirming, trauma-informed, and restorative place for some of Illinois’ most vulnerable youth.”

The project has bipartisan backing from area Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who praised the work of the administration and of Stratton in particular in an interview with Capitol News Illinois on Tuesday.

“This will allow families to have obviously better interactions with the juveniles and hopefully a better interaction when they get out of the system. I think it’s a smart move by the state to create a facility in central Illinois,” he said.

Butler also approved of the use of the Lincoln Developmental Center, which he has supported repurposing for a number of years. The center was Lincoln’s largest employer at the time of its closure and the state currently spends nearly $1 million each year maintaining and guarding the facility.

“I think it’s a smart move to use property we already have on the books to repurpose it,” Butler said. “This is going to be a good source of jobs for Lincoln and Logan County. It’s a win for the state and how we carry out juvenile justice, and it’s a win for the community.”

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report. 

+1 
Juliana Stratton

Stratton 

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington vigil ends with call for resignations in Republican Party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News