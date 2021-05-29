In first post-Michael Madigan legislative session, Illinois Democrats stage partisan tour de force

Illinois Democrats are turning the spring legislative session into a partisan tour de force, using their majority to push legislation aimed at helping their party maintain control of Springfield, reward their allies and advance social policies.

With supermajorities in the House and Senate under two new Democratic leaders, the moves in the General Assembly bring home to Illinois the hyperpartisan divides of Washington as both parties move further toward catering to their extremes.

For Republicans who looked at the January departure of Michael Madigan — the embattled state Democratic Party chair and the nation’s longest-serving House speaker — as an opportunity for a fresh start, the session has been a rude awakening.

“We have been completely locked out of every important issue of the day that we have in this state,” said House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs. “They have turned what was a pretty partisan operation that we’ve seen here under Mike Madigan to a new level.”

State Rep. Jay Hoffman of Swansea, a member of Democratic leadership with 18 years in the House, acknowledged that times, as well as personalities, have changed the nature of politics in Springfield.