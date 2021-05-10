In high tax states such as Illinois, there’s plenty at stake in politically charged debate over cap on state and local tax deductions

SALT, the acronym for the state and local tax deduction, has been part of the federal tax code since its inception in 1913, and on a dollar basis had been one of the highest claimed deductions from federal tax filers.

In 2017, under a Republican president and Congress, the $10,000 cap was instituted among other sweeping tax changes that also basically doubled the individual standard deduction.

The increase in the standard deduction has sharply limited the tax advantage of itemizing deductions, as well as a taxpayer’s ability to do so. If the SALT cap was lifted, it is uncertain whether only those with higher incomes would be able to take advantage of the deduction or be able to itemize as an alternative.

One of the architects of the changes was then-U. S. Rep. Peter Roskam, a Wheaton Republican who headed the tax policy committee of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. A year later, Roskam was defeated by Democrat Sean Casten in a campaign where the SALT cap became a significant issue.

The imposition of the cap by Republicans, Casten said in an interview this month, “was done very surgically and it was done specifically to penalize, not Democratic districts, but districts where voters have made a conscious choice to invest extra tax dollars in better schools, better roads.”