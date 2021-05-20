In Illinois, remote learning options this fall will be left to local school districts

"There aren't any clean cut answers to any of these different nuances," she said. "We have to take it on a case by case basis. What are the circumstances of the family? Of the child?"

The vast majority of school districts are now operating with in-person or hybrid plans, which includes in-person and remote components, according to data from ISBE. Districts were required to provide remote options for students because of COVID in the 2020 — 2021 school year.

Not all kids can get vaccinated yet

About half of Illinois students, including pre-kindergarteners, are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine because of their age, based on 2020 enrollment data.

While three different brands of the COVID-19 vaccine have been widely used in the U.S., only the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for anyone under the age of 18. It was authorized for children as young as 12 last week, and youth vaccinations began in Illinois and across the country soon after.

The clinical trials for both the Moderna-NIAID and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been expanded to include children, but neither has yet been authorized for expanded use.