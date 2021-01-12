In politically calculated move, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan suspends bid for another term but doesn’t bow out

The sensitivity to the Black Caucus agenda was reflected Monday afternoon when action in the House ground to a halt after Democratic Rep. Rita Mayfield of Waukegan objected to a pending floor vote on a bill that would allow delivery services such as DoorDash and Grubhub to deliver alcohol.

Mayfield, a member of the Black Caucus, questioned why the measure, sponsored by Rep. Mike Zalewski of Riverside, a fellow Democrat, was being called for a vote before the House took up any pieces of the Black Caucus’ sweeping social justice agenda.

“I myself am not prepared to vote on any bill that is not part of the Black Caucus agenda until we at least get those bills on the floor,” Mayfield said.

The vote on Zalewski’s bill was called off, and the Black Caucus met privately for several hours.

House Democrats were meeting behind closed doors again Monday evening, with the discussion focused on the Black Caucus’ criminal justice legislation. Lawmakers also were preparing for a possible final vote on the education package approved earlier Monday in the Senate.