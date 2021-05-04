Indiana added back to Chicago’s emergency travel order

Unvaccinated travelers heading from Indiana to Chicago will have to quarantine or test negative for COVID-19 starting Friday under the city’s latest update to its emergency travel order.

Illinois’ eastern neighbor, which has been on the city’s travel list before, is the only state that will move from the “yellow” tier to the “orange” one this week, according to a Tuesday news release from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Travelers coming from the 18 orange states plus Puerto Rico must quarantine for 10 days or test negative for the coronavirus no more than 72 hours before arriving.

People can avoid either requirement if they have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks earlier.

“Indiana, unfortunately, is seeing a surge in COVID cases,” Chicago public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Tuesday question-and-answer session.

The full list of states subject to the orange tier restrictions is: Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington and West Virginia. Puerto Rico also is in the orange tier.