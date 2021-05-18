Indiana clears Chicago’s emergency travel order

Only seven states remain on Chicago’s emergency travel order, which just bumped Indiana off the list on Tuesday, officials said.
The removal of Indiana — two weeks after it was reinstated on the travel order — means none of Illinois’ neighbors are subject to additional coronavirus restrictions, although Midwestern states Minnesota and Michigan are still on the list. In total, 11 states and Puerto Rico moved from the “orange” tier to the “yellow” one, according to a Tuesday Chicago Department of Public Health news release.
“The country overall is making really good progress,” public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a morning question-and-answer session.
Travelers coming from the seven orange states are required to quarantine for 10 days or test negative for the coronavirus no more than 72 hours before arriving in Chicago. People can avoid either requirement if they have been fully vaccinated, which means getting the final dose at least two weeks before arrival.
The full list of states subject to the orange tier restrictions contains Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, West Virginia and Washington.
The remaining 42 yellow tier states plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., do not have any quarantine, vaccination or COVID-19 test restrictions for travelers returning to Chicago.
The orange category includes states or territories that have a seven-day rolling average above 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents, while yellow states are under that threshold.
The travel order is updated every two weeks and goes into effect Friday at midnight. Essential workers traveling for their job are exempt, as are people traveling for medical or caretaking reasons. People passing through the orange states for less than 24 hours also are exempt unless their final destination is that state.