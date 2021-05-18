Indiana clears Chicago’s emergency travel order

Only seven states remain on Chicago’s emergency travel order, which just bumped Indiana off the list on Tuesday, officials said.

The removal of Indiana — two weeks after it was reinstated on the travel order — means none of Illinois’ neighbors are subject to additional coronavirus restrictions, although Midwestern states Minnesota and Michigan are still on the list. In total, 11 states and Puerto Rico moved from the “orange” tier to the “yellow” one, according to a Tuesday Chicago Department of Public Health news release.

“The country overall is making really good progress,” public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a morning question-and-answer session.

Travelers coming from the seven orange states are required to quarantine for 10 days or test negative for the coronavirus no more than 72 hours before arriving in Chicago. People can avoid either requirement if they have been fully vaccinated, which means getting the final dose at least two weeks before arrival.

The full list of states subject to the orange tier restrictions contains Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, West Virginia and Washington.